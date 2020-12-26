Skip to site footer
Programme preview: Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

A look at what's inside this afternoon's programme against the Owls

1 Hour ago

John Buckley was the hero in this fixture last season, so we felt it was only right to ensure the midfielder is the cover star for today's clash with Sheffield Wednesday!

Bucko's first professional goal came against the Owls in the most dramatic of circumstances back in November 2019.

The 21-year-old reflects on that memorable day at Ewood Park, his season so far, the battle for places in central midfield and much more!

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as the boss gives his thoughts ahead of this afternoon's game.

We have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews, and this season we turn the clocks back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 promotion campaign.

This week we caught up with David Dunn, who reflects on his time at Ewood Park and looks back on that successful season that saw the midfielder play a vital part in that 2000-01 campaign.

Dunny found the net 18 times in all competitions, with Rovers losing only one game that he scored in.

There were plenty of memorable moments from him during that season as well, with winning goals coming from Dunn away at Barnsley and at home to Wolves.

Our player profile from that season is Stig Inge Bjornebye, who featured regularly for Rovers that term, scoring one goal, which came in the 2-2 draw with Portsmouth.

Our new Brains of Brockhall quiz sees two of our summer signings battle it out for a spot in the next round, with Thomas Kaminski and Barry Douglas facing off, whilst another new feature sees us profile a European Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

We continue Group D and Scotland, and profile a legendary Rover who appeared more than 400 times for the club and on over 50 occasions for his country... Colin Hendry!

Furthermore, we have plenty of match action from our league games against Rotherham United and Stoke City, as well as behind the scenes photos from Ewood Park.

We also have a special feature on our 12 Days of Christmas initiative, along with updates from the Under-23s, Under-18s, Ladies and Community Trust, as well as much more.

To order a copy today, priced at just £3, please click here.

Supporters can soon view the digital version, which is FREE to download, by clicking here.


