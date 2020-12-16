Programme preview: Rovers v Rotherham United

Harvey Elliott is the cover star for tonight's matchday programme against Rotherham United at Ewood Park.

The teenage starlet has been in fine form since making the loan switch to Rovers from Liverpool on deadline day, and discusses his time at Ewood Park so far, adding to his goals tally, plans for the future and much more.

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as the boss gives his thoughts ahead of this afternoon's game.

We have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews, and this season we turn the clocks back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 promotion campaign.

This week we caught up with Alan Mahon, who reflects on his time at Ewood Park and looks back on that successful season.

Alan joined the club almost at the midway point of the campaign, making the switch initially on loan from Sporting Lisbon in December 2000, with his first game coming in the 2-0 victory at Burnley.

The game at Turf Moor would be the first of 18 league outings for Mahon that season, with Rovers losing only two of those games that he featured in.

Our player profile from that season is on the skipper, Garry Flitcroft.

The midfield man appeared 49 times for Rovers that term in all competitions, scoring five times for the club.

In fact, Rovers won every game that Flitcroft scored in that season.

Our new Brains of Brockhall quiz sees us test the knowledge of the Rovers squad, and this week sees Derrick Williams and Sam Gallagher battle it out for a spot in the next round, whilst another new feature sees us profile a European Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

We continue with Group D, and profile the only Croatian to have featured for Rovers in our history... Nikola Kalinic!

There are also special features on Adam Armstrong's 50 Rovers goals and out 12 Days of Christmas initiative to show our support for the local community.

Furthermore, we have plenty of match action from our last league outing against Norwich City and much, much more!

