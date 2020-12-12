Programme preview: Rovers v Norwich City

On loan from today's opponents, Tom Trybull is the cover star for the visit of his parent club to Ewood Park later on today.

We've given the programme a stylish makeover for the 2020-21 season and sat down with the man who made the deadline day loan switch to Rovers from the Canaries a couple of months ago.

Tom reflects on his new life at Rovers, his time at Norwich, the busy festive period compared to what he was used to growing up in Germany, and much more.

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as the boss gives his thoughts ahead of this afternoon's game.

We have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews, and this season we turn the clocks back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 promotion campaign.

This week we caught up with Stig Inge Bjornebye, who reflects on his time at Ewood Park and looks back on that successful season that saw the Norwegian feature regularly for Rovers in the 2000-01 campaign.

Our player profile from that season is Mark Hughes, whose first season at Ewood Park was that successful campaign when he arrived from Everton in October 2000.

The striker appeared 29 times for Rovers in the league that term and weighed in with some important goals, which included a debut brace in the narrow 3-2 win over Tranmere Rovers.

Our new Brains of Brockhall quiz sees the young guns battle it out for a spot in the next round, with Tyrhys Dolan and Harvey Elliott facing off, whilst another new feature sees us profile a European Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

With no Austrian, Macedonian or Ukrainian to have featured for Rovers, we move on to Group C and England, and profile a legendary striker with an iconic celebration... Alan Shearer!

Furthermore, we have plenty of match action from our three league games against Millwall, Brentford and Bristol City, as well as behind the scenes photos from Ewood Park.

And along with a special feature on Proud Rovers, as we show our support to Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign, we also have updates from the Under-23s, Under-18s, Ladies and Community Trust, as well as much more.

To order a copy today, priced at just £3, please click here.

Supporters can soon view the digital version, which is FREE to download, by clicking here.