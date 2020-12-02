Skip to site footer
Programme preview: Rovers v Millwall

A look at what's inside the matchday programme against Gary Rowett's Lions this evening

3 Hours ago

In form frontman Sam Gallagher is the cover star for this evening's matchday programme against Millwall at Ewood Park.

We've given the programme a stylish makeover for the 2020-21 season and sat down with the man who's had a memorable last couple of weeks for Rovers.

Prior to bagging the winning goal against Barnsley at the weekend, Gallagher played a huge part in the victory over Preston North End just over a week ago.

He'd also found the net to earn Rovers a point against Luton Town just before the trip to Deepdale, and he discusses his recent form, the competition for places, the battle against the Lions and much more.

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as the boss gives his thoughts ahead of tonight's game.

We have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews, and this season we turn the clocks back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 promotion campaign.

This week we caught up with Jonathan Douglas, who reflects on his time at Ewood Park and looks back on that successful season that saw the Irish midfielder mainly have a watching brief for Rovers in the 2000-01 campaign.

Our player profile from that season is Egil Ostenstad, who featured heavily for us that term before joining Premier League side Manchester City on loan in January 2001.

Our new Brains of Brockhall quiz sees the Teesside-born pair of Stewart Downing and Aynsley Pears battle it out for a spot in the next round, whilst another new feature sees us profile a European Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

We move onto Group C and the Netherlands, and profile a defender whose only move away from his homeland came with a three-year spell at Rovers... Andre Ooijer!

Furthermore, we have plenty of match action from our last league game against Barnsley, as well as behind the scenes photos from Ewood Park.

We also have updates from the Under-23s, Under-18s, Ladies and Community Trust, and plenty more.

To order a copy today, priced at just £3, please click here.

Supporters can soon view the digital version, which is FREE to download, by clicking here.


