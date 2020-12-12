Preview: Sheffield United Women v Rovers Ladies

Rovers Ladies are on the road again this weekend, meeting Sheffield United in the FA Women’s Championship.

Unbeaten in five league games, the Blues will be aiming to continue that impressive run against the high-flying Blades.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s fixture, which is dedicated to Kick It Out’s Take A Stand campaign. Rovers players will wear the Take A Stand logo on the front of their shirts for the remainder of the season to highlight the league's commitment to stamping out all forms of discrimination from the game.

GAME DETAILS

The behind-closed-doors clash is a 2pm kick-off on Sunday 13 December at Technique Stadium – also home to Chesterfield FC.

STATE OF PLAY

A goalless draw away to Durham last time out extended the Blues’ unbeaten run to five matches. They have not conceded a goal in those five games and sit fifth in the FA Women’s Championship table.

Gemma Donnelly’s side have 14 points from nine games in total, with four wins and two draws to their name.

OUR OPPONENTS

Sheffield United are under new management this season as Neil Redfearn took charge following the departure of Birmingham-bound Carla Ward.

After finishing second and narrowly missing out on promotion to the Super League last term, the Yorkshire club have had a positive start to the season.

United are fourth in the current standings, three points behind new leaders Leicester City, despite losing the likes of defender Sam Tierney, midfielder Sophie Barker and forward Liv Fergusson to the Foxes over the summer.

The Blades have former Blues winger Rhema Lord Mears in their ranks and also recruited some established names to boost their forward line, including the likes of Melissa Johnson from Aston Villa and former Liverpool striker Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

FORM GUIDE

United’s last league fixture was a hard fought away victory over Charlton Athletic in which they played over 50 minutes with 10, following Leandra Little’s sending off.

Katie Wilkinson’s first half penalty was enough to take all three points home from The Oakwood and help the Blades to get back to winning ways.

Redfearn’s side had lost successive league games by a 1-0 scoreline to fellow promotion challengers, defeated by both Liverpool and Durham in November.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

Sheffield came out on top in all three meetings last season, though Rovers were down to 10 players in the first half of two of those fixtures.

They edged a close encounter 3-2 at Bamber Bridge, during which Rovers defender Ellie Fletcher played for her former club.

United won 5-1 in the return fixture despite a Goal of the Season contender from Natasha Flint.

The two sides also met in the Conti Cup, with a 4-1 scoreline after the early sending off of Chelsey Jukes.

TEAM NEWS

Rovers will to be without injured forward Ria Montgomery (foot), while Hope Knight is also awaiting her debut, due to injury.

Long-term absentees Milly Robertson and Lauren Thomas are continuing their rehabilitation, while winger Leah Embley is unavailable for the weekend’s clash.

HOW TO WATCH

Sunday’s encounter is being broadcast live and for free on The FA Player. Click here watch live.

@RoversLadies will also keep you across all of the action as it happens with regular match updates, while post-match reaction, highlights and more will be available on rovers.co.uk after full-time.