Preview: Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

Rovers will be aiming to provide a late Christmas present to supporters when Tony Mowbray's men host Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

The hosts will go in search of a third successive win over the Owls, with the two meetings from last season being particularly memorable for different reasons.

The first test came in East Lancashire, with Tosin Adarabioyo equalising late on before John Buckley's dramatic strike proved to be an even later winner.

Rovers then recorded their biggest win of the season at Hillsborough thanks to a 5-0 demolition in Yorkshire in January 2020.

A Lewis Holtby brace came either side of an own goal from Cameron Dawson, before second half finishes from Darragh Lenihan and Sam Gallagher earned the points against a Wednesday side who played the majority of the match with 10 men following Massimo Luongo's sending off.

Luongo's set to miss out on the encounter this time around, with the Australian midfielder joining Julian Borner as a major doubt for today's Boxing Day battle.

Elsewhere, the Owls will check on the fitness of Josh Windass, Barry Bannan and Kadeem Harris.

Things are looking better for Rovers though, with Mowbray hopeful of having Daniel Ayala and Ben Brereton back available for the contest.

Spanish centre back Ayala missed out on last week's defeat to Stoke City, whilst Brereton hasn't featured since hobbling off with a foot injury against Millwall at the start of this month.

Buoyed by the first win under Tony Pulis last weekend, the Owls head to Ewood Park looking to build on the narrow 1-0 win over Coventry last week.

After a run of four straight defeats, Wednesday turned in a much-improved display on Saturday against the in-form Sky Blues.

The three points lifted Wednesday off the bottom of the Championship table and four points from safety heading into the busy Christmas fixture period.

And ahead of the game, Pulis, the Sky Bet Championship's newest manager, believes Rovers have the ability to finish in the play-offs come the end of the season.

“They’ve been scoring goals for fun and they’ve got some good players," the Welsh chief told the official Sheffield Wednesday website.

"If they get a little bit of good fortune they can easily end up in the top six.

“We’ve got to concentrate on the three games coming up and try and get as many points as we can and take stock of where we are.”

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on today.

