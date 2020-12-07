Skip to site footer
Match Previews

Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Tottenham Hotspur Under-23s

A look ahead to this evening's Premier League 2 Division 1 clash against the north Londoners

1 Hour ago

The carrot is there and waiting for Rovers Under-23s, who know a win this evening against Tottenham Hotspur will send them to the top of Premier League 2 Division 1.

Unbeaten in their last two games, there was to be late disappointment for Rovers last time out, with Everton earning a draw at Leyland at the end of last month.

Back on home turf for this evening's contest, Billy Barr's outfit fill hope for better fortunes at the County Ground this time around.

With the first team in action on Wednesday night and with defensive issues to contend with, it remains to be seen who is utilised for the Development Squad for tonight's clash.

Having scored against Everton in the last fixture, Brad Lyons is expected to keep his place in the team later today, whilst Jordan Eastham should continue in goal.

However, injuries will prevent Jack Vale and Ben Paton from featuring, whilst Dan Butterworth remains a little way off a return to action.

As for Spurs, the Londoners come into this game just three points above the relegation zone in the division.

Wayne Burnett's charges also aren't in the best of form, with three successive defeats ahead of tonight's encounter at Leyland.

Their last outing saw a 5-1 home loss to Leicester City, with former Rover Callum Wright scoring a brace in that emphatic win for the Foxes.

Experienced England international Danny Rose played in that game and could once again get minutes under his belt should he be selected in the matchday squad this evening.

Kick-off is at 7pm at the County Ground in Leyland. 

Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.

Fans can follow the action via our social media channels.


