Preview: Rovers Ladies v Leicester City Women

Top of the table Leicester City are the final visitors to Bamber Bridge in 2020

1 Hour ago

Rovers Ladies host Leicester City in their last 2020-21 FA Women’s Championship fixture before the Christmas break.

Now undefeated in six league matches, Gemma Donnelly’s side are on their best-ever run in the second tier, ahead of facing current league leaders, Leicester.

Here’s all the information you need, including a look at how the visiting Foxes shape up.

GAME DETAILS

The fixture, which will be played behind closed doors, is a 2pm kick-off on Sunday 20 December at Bamber Bridge.

STATE OF PLAY

The Blues’ 3-3 draw with Sheffield United last time out was an action-packed encounter, with goals from Maria Edwards - just 24 seconds after kick-off - Saffron Jordan and Jade Richards earning a point on the road.

A succession of draws against three of the top four, as well as wins versus three of the bottom four, have seen Rovers maintain a healthy position of fifth in the table.

They have 15 points from 10 games so far, having now played every team in the division.

OUR OPPONENTS

A newly professional outfit, Leicester City have gone from strength to strength as the season has wore on, culminating in them reaching the Championship summit after beating London Bees 3-0.

That result forms part of a six game unbeaten streak in all competitions, which includes reaching the Quarter-Finals of the Continental Tyres League Cup.

Last month’s 9-1 victory away at Coventry United demonstrated their devasting attacking prowess, while a 2-0 win against Charlton Atheltic last weekend also showed they can grind out results.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

City have come out on top in both meetings this season, winning 3-0 on the opening day of the season thanks to a brace from former Blue Natasha Flint and Charlie Devlin’s opener.

They also triumphed in the Conti Cup clash at Farley Way Stadium in early November, despite a second half fight back from Rovers.

Elise Hughes and Charlotte Newsham both got on the scoresheet to level things up, before a late flurry of goals from the hosts swung the game back in their favour.

TEAM NEWS

Rovers remain without the injured Ria Montgomery and Leah Embley, as well as long-term absentees Hope Knight, Milly Robertson and Lauren Thomas.

HOW TO WATCH 

Sunday’s encounter is being broadcast live and for free on The FA Player. Click here to watch live from around 1:55pm.

Our official Twitter page, @RoversLadies, will also post regular match updates of all the goings on from Bamber Bridge, while post-match reaction, highlights and will be available on rovers.co.uk in the coming days.

 

 


