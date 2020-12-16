Preview: Rovers v Rotherham United

Rovers return to action this evening, with Rotherham United the visitors to Ewood Park for a night under the lights.

Tony Mowbray's charges will be eager to return to winning ways following back-to-back defeats, the latest of which came against table-topping Norwich City at the weekend.

Tonight's opponents come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting victory over Bristol City at the weekend, which was their first victory in their last six outings.

Paul Warne's Millers sit three points and two places above the dropzone in the Championship ahead of the first meeting between the teams since March 2019.

Aside from having a doubt on the fitness of Tom Trybull (illness), Mowbray has no new injury concerns ahead of this evening's contest.

But Bradley Dack, Lewis Travis, Elliott Bennett, Corry Evans and Joe Rankin-Costello all remained sidelined and will miss out.

Elsewhere, Ben Brereton still hasn't recovered from his slight knee injury, which means Sam Gallagher is set to continue in attack.

For the Yorkshiremen, Mickel Miller remains touch-and-go to feature, but Trevor Clarke is set to miss out having picked up a back injury in training earlier in the week.

And ahead of the encounter, Warne has described Mowbray's men as a "formidable" opponent.

“They are very dangerous and I think they are second in expected goals this season," the Millers chief told the official Rotherham United website.

"They create a lot of chances, especially for Adam Armstrong, who is probably the most in-form player in the league at present. They have him, Harvey Elliott and Sam Gallagher upfront which is possibly the best front three in the league.

"Overall, I think they’ve done very well, they lost narrowly to Norwich and Bristol City recently, so will be desperate to turn their form around against us at home and I think they are very formidable team in this league.”

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this afternoon's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 7.45pm later on tonight.