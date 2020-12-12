Preview: Rovers v Norwich City

Tony Mowbray's men go into this afternoon's encounter against Norwich City with the aim of returning to winning ways.

But Rovers will have to be at their very best to do so, with the Canaries coming into the game top of the league and with one defeat in their last 13 outings.

The last meeting between the two sides came at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, with Norwich earning a victory at Carrow Road that booked their place in the Premier League.

Lewis Travis scored his first professional goal that night, but is not yet ready for a return following his ligament injury.

There are four players with connections to Norwich in the Rovers squad, with two likely to feature and two a certainty to miss out.

Both Bradley Johnson and Daniel Ayala have previously spent time in Norfolk and are set to keep their places against their old side.

But injury will prevent Elliott Bennett from featuring, whilst Tom Trybull is ineligible against his parent club.

Bradley Dack continues to be out of action, as does Joe Rankin-Costello and Corry Evans, whilst Scott Wharton is a long-term absentee after damaging his Achilles at Brentford a week ago.

For Norwich, Daniel Farke has no fresh injury concerns going into the game.

The quartet of Jordan Hugill, Kieran Dowell, Todd Cantwell and Kenny McLean returned on Wednesday in the win over Nottingham Forest and all are fit and available.

However, Lukas Rupp and Tim Krul remain around a week away from a return, with Krul's omission meaning Michael McGovern is set to continue in goal.

And ahead of the game, Farke believes Rovers are a side who he believes are capable of a top six finish this season.

“Rovers have top quality up front and play on the offense,” Farke told the official Norwich City website ahead of the encounter.

“Mowbray is doing a fantastic job and they're competitors for the top six with the squad to achieve it.

“We have to make sure our defending is spot on and we play with compactness while bringing our game onto the pitch with lots of possession.”

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this afternoon's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on today.