Preview: Rovers v Millwall

Ewood Park provides the venue for the second time in just a few days as Rovers aim to make it three successive victories in the Sky Bet Championship.

Millwall are the visitors looking to stop Rovers in their tracks, and make the trip north on the back of five successive draws in the second tier.

The latest point picked up came on the road, with the Lions playing out a 0-0 draw against Birmingham City at St Andrew's. Their form away from the Den has been good though, with Gary Rowett's men suffering defeat just once in the league on their travels so far this term.

Rovers are buoyed by back-to-back wins in the Championship, the most recent being the narrow triumph over Barnsley on Saturday afternoon.

Tony Mowbray could be boosted further by the availability of a number of key players for this evening's encounter.

The boss will have his fingers crossed that Scott Wharton and Barry Douglas will make it in time, whilst he also expects Daniel Ayala and Jacob Davenport to be available again.

For Millwall, Kenneth Zohore, Billy Mitchell, Mason Bennett, ex-Rovers winger Connor Mahoney and Mahlon Romeo missed the journey to St Andrew's at the weekend, and the former quartet will miss out once more.

However, Romeo's fitness will be assessed before kick-off, with the right back touch-and-go to feature in East Lancashire.

A goal in each half from Derrick Williams and Bradley Dack earned Rovers victory in last season's encounter against the Lions at Ewood Park.

But the Londoners picked up the points in the last meeting at the end of last season, with Mason Bennett's early strike the difference in a 1-0 win for the hosts at the Den in July.

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this evening's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 7.45pm later on tonight.