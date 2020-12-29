Preview: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

Rovers end 2020 with a trip to the John Smith's Stadium to take on Huddersfield Town in the Sky Bet Championship this evening.

Rovers will be aiming to return to winning ways following the disappointing defeat at Stoke City and the frustrating draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

As for the Terriers, Carlos Corberan's hosts will be looking to bounce back from a late defeat on Boxing Day at Barnsley with a fifth successive win on home soil.

Sam Gallagher is a doubt having been forced off with a hamstring injury last time out, with Tyrhys Dolan and the fit again Ben Brereton waiting in the wings to potentially take the forward's spot.

Like Brereton, Bradley Dack came off the bench for the final half hour against the Owls, and could be pushing for a start, although it's unlikely that the talisman will be part of the starting XI in Yorkshire.

Elliott Bennett, Corry Evans, Joe Rankin-Costello, Derrick Williams, Lewis Travis and Scott Wharton continue to be ruled out of action due to injury problems.

Whilst the Rovers squad continue to have their setbacks, the same can be said for Town, who remain without the services of Joel Pereira (shoulder), Tommy Elphick (knee), Richard Stearman (hamstring), Josh Koroma (hamstring), Danny Ward (hamstring), Christopher Schindler (knee), and Kieran Phillips (knee).

The Terriers sit a point and three places below Rovers in the table, and a win for Mowbray's men will see them leapfrog Barnsley in the table, depending on how the Tykes get on at Rotherham United.

And ahead of the game, Town boss Corberan has described tonight's encounter as a 'challenging' one for his team.

“They try to play a lot from the back, it’s an attacking team and another team that is going to press us," the Spanish coach told the official Huddersfield Town website.

“So, we need to change our mind very fast so we can face the game in the perfect conditions.

“I know that the level of Rovers is high.

“They have been working with the same coach for nearly four years now.

“They have experienced players, players with a high level, as well as a clear identity to play the ball from the back.

“They have dangerous strikers and dangerous players that are going to make a very challenging game."

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this evening's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 7.45pm later on today.