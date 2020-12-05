Skip to site footer
Preview: Durham Women v Rovers Ladies

A look at the two teams ahead of Sunday’s fixture at Maiden Castle

2 Hours ago

In-form Rovers Ladies travel to meet league leaders Durham Women in the FA Women’s Championship on Sunday.

The Blues are on a four-game unbeaten run, having taken 10 points from a possible 12 in the league.

Here’s all you need to know about today’s game... 

GAME DETAILS

The behind-closed-doors clash is a 12pm kick-off on Sunday 6 December at Durham’s new home, Maiden Castle.

STATE OF PLAY

A 1-0 win over Coventry United, thanks to Elise Hughes’ second half penalty, extended Rovers’ excellent form, which also includes victories against London Bees and London City Lionesses.

The Blues have not conceded a goal in four, including the 0-0 draw with Liverpool, rising to fifth in the standings on 13 points from eight games.

OUR OPPONENTS

Durham sit top of the table with five wins and three draws to their name so far in 2020-21. The Wildcats are one point ahead of second place Leicester City and third place Sheffield United.

The north east outfit beat the Blades 1-0 in their last league game. Nicki Gears scored the winner a week after Bridget Galloway’s 96th minute equaliser secured a draw at home to Charlton Athletic.

After several strong finishes in the second tier, including third in 2019/20, they will be hoping this is their year to gain promotion to the Super League.

Lee Sanders’ side have also progressed into the knockout stages of the Continental Tyres League Cup, securing their place with a 1-1 draw versus Aston Villa.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

Rovers’ first Championship win came away to Durham in October 2019, when Ellie Stewart’s penalty was enough to take all three points back to Lancashire.

Durham got their revenge at Bamber Bridge, winning the reverse fixture 2-0 in February 2020, as well as triumphing 3-1 in a Conti Cup clash at Rovers’ home.

HOW TO FOLLOW  

The game will be available to watch via Durham’s Facebook live stream, which will begin broadcasting at 11:50am.  

@RoversLadies will also keep you across all of the action with regular live match updates, while post-match reaction, highlights and more will also be available on rovers.co.uk after the full time whistle.

 

 


