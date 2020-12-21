Preview: Derby County Under-23s v Rovers Under-23s

Bradley Dack is expected to play a part when Rovers Under-23s take on Derby County later on this evening in Premier League 2 Division 1.

The playmaker, who has been out for almost a year, is set to step up his comeback this evening, with Rovers hoping to give the 26-year-old 45 minutes in Loughborough.

Dack featured in a behind closed doors encounter against Sheffield United's Under-23s last month, but this will be the midfielder's first competitive game back in action.

He's not featured since suffering a serious knee injury against Wigan Athletic in December 2019, but he's now only weeks away from a first team return.

Whilst Dack's likely to start, another Brad - Lyons - is certain to feature having scored a brace in the last outing against Liverpool.

The Northern Irishman, who was part of the first team squad against Rotherham United last week, will be hoping to add to his tally having now scored four times in his last three games.

But Dan Butterworth isn't expected to be risked having featured for the first team off the bench against Stoke City at the weekend.

However, with both being unused substitutes at the bet365 Stadium, the clash against the Rams may be the perfect opportunity for the likes of Hayden Carter and Jacob Davenport to get crucial minutes.

Having seen their first team fixture postponed at the weekend, Derby could also hand some senior players game time for the contest.

The highly-rated Louie Sibley started for County in their last Premier League 2 clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, whilst Jordon Ibe came off the bench in that game.

Darren Wassall's side currently sit a point and a place behind Rovers in the table, and Billy Barr's visitors know a win will move them into second place in the division.

Kick-off is at 7pm at the Loughborough University Stadium.

Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.

Fans can follow the action via our social media channels.