Preview: Brentford v Rovers

Rovers hit the road today for a first ever visit to the Brentford Community Stadium in game number 16 of the 2020-21 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

The Bees are the hosts for a game that will finally see fans back in grounds for the first time since March. For the 2,000 supporters of the west London club, this will be their first time in their brand new stadium.

The hosts moved into the ground in the summer after departing their previous home, Griffin Park, and this afternoon's contest will be the eighth time they've hosted a league game at the venue.

Whilst Rovers go into the game in fine form, the same can be said of Thomas Frank's charges, with both teams victorious in each of their last three matches.

Rovers triumphed over Millwall in midweek, with Adam Armstrong's strike the difference in a tight game against the Lions.

The victory came 24 hours after Brentford earned a fairly comfortable win over Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

Today's clash will see the league's two top goalscorers battle it out, with Ivan Toney set to take on a former team-mate in the form of Rovers' Armstrong.

The pair were together at Newcastle United and have each scored three goals in their last three games coming into what looks like a truly mouthwatering fixture.

In terms of team news, Tony Mowbray could be boosted by the returns of Scott Wharton and Barry Douglas to the matchday squad after the defensive duo sat out in midweek due to slight injury issues.

As for today's hosts, Henrik Dalsgaard missed Tuesday's win over Rotherham with a minor hip injury and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Otherwise it is just Christian Norgaard (ankle), Mads Roerslev (foot), and Shandon Baptiste (knee) who will be absent.

The two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in this fixture last term, with Armstrong's brace putting Rovers into a 2-0 lead before Brentford hit back through two players who are no longer with the Bees.

Ollie Watkins, now at Aston Villa, smashed home from long range to give the home side hope, before current West Ham United loanee Said Benrahma slid home from the spot after Bradley Johnson was adjudged to have taken down Roerslev in the box.

Bees boss Frank has certainly been full of respect for Rovers ahead of the game, with the Dane considering Mowbray's men to be one of the most dangerous outfits in the second tier.

"Keeping five clean sheets is massive and very difficult in this league, so the boys deserve a lot of praise," he said when reflecting on their recent win over Rotherham.

"We next face Blackburn, who are maybe the best offensive team (in the division) at this moment in time. I think they are amazing, so I think that could be our toughest test defensively but we'll be ready for it."

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later today.