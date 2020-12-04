Skip to site footer
Club News

Pleasing signs but also things to work on, says Harvey

“It was a good win for us, but we also need to think about the chances they created and how we can prevent them in the future"

3 Hours ago

It's points rather than performances that decide where you are in a league table throughout a campaign.

Although Harvey Elliott was delighted to see Rovers extend their winning run to three games, the teenager also admits that the team must continue to improve with three tricky tests on the horizon.

The 17-year-old starlet got Rovers up and running in the dramatic triumph over Millwall on Wednesday night, with Adam Armstrong's last gasp strike earning all three points after Scott Malone equalised just 10 minutes after Elliott's opener.

Following back-to-back home outings, with victories hard earned in each, Rovers hit the road this weekend for the first of two successive away day encounters, which begins at Brentford.

“They’re a very big three points for us in what was a tough game against a team who caused us a few problems," Elliott reflected to iFollow Rovers following the narrow win over Millwall.

“It was a good win for us, but we also need to think about the chances they created and how we can prevent them in the future.

“It was a good feeling to score and hopefully I can get more as the season progresses.

“But we now need to reflect and take the positives and confidence into the next game.

“We go into a big game against Brentford, a top side who will punish us if we give anything sloppy away," Elliott continued when looking ahead to Saturday's trip to west London.

“The side is being strengthened all the time with the players coming back from injury, whilst three wins on the bounce shows us what we can do.

“We just need to keep on going now, keep taking the chances and keep winning games."


