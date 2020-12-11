No time to dwell

Bradley Johnson insists Rovers have to move on from midweek disappointment and return to winning ways this weekend against table-topping Norwich City at Ewood Park.

Rovers' seven-game unbeaten run came to an end against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Wednesday night, with Famara Diedhiou's late strike proving decisive in the south-west.

It can be argued that Rovers didn't deserve to lose the encounter against Dean Holden's play-off chasers, but it's not something Johnson's going to look back on with the next battle on the horizon.

“The focus is about putting Wednesday’s disappointment behind us and to go into this weekend's game to get the three points this time around," the combative midfielder told iFollow Rovers.

“You can’t dwell on results, you can’t feel sorry for yourself, you’ve got to pick your head up and go again, especially with how this league works.

“I felt we deserved at least a draw on Wednesday, but this league is unforgiving.

“We’ll play worse this season and win games, and I feel we’ve already done that this term when you look at the displays against Millwall and Barnsley recently."

The enforcer looks set to start against a club he knows well on Saturday afternoon, with the 33-year-old one of four players in the Rovers squad with Norwich connections.

It was a successful time at Carrow Road for Johnson, who spent four years in Norfolk.

He achieved play-off Final glory with the Canaries to earn a return to the Premier League in 2015 and totalled 154 games for the Yellows during his stay in East Anglia.

“I’m looking forward to it, although it’s just disappointing that the fans won’t be there as I have some great memories from my time at Norwich," he added.

“But, as I’ve said before, I’m a Rovers player and my aim is to get the three points no matter who comes to Ewood Park.

“I seem to score against my former clubs and scored against Norwich when I was at Derby. I of course scored twice for us against Derby earlier in the season as well.

“So hopefully I can keep the record going when it comes to scoring against my old clubs.”