New official Rovers mobile app with the chance to win £1,000 every match this season with Rovers Select!

Rovers are pleased to announce the launch of the new and exciting official team app, developed by Yinzcam, giving fans access to the club at their fingertips, and the opportunity to win a £1,000 cash prize for every match this season on the highly anticipated Rovers Select game created by Low6.

The new app allows supporters to keep up to date on all club news, reports, fixtures, results and much more.

Rovers Select is an exciting new game for fans to compete on a peer-vs-peer level to predict the outcome of match events; number of goals, assists, shots on goal, corners and more.

Fans answer a handful of questions about the match for a chance to win a share of a £1,000 cash prize-pool every match, whilst tracking performance on the live leaderboard.

Blackburn Rovers Chief Executive Officer, Steve Waggott, added: “We are delighted to be releasing our new official mobile app, developed by Yinzcam, and with it, our new partnership with Low6.

"The app is available to supporters worldwide and it provides another way to keep right up to date with the club, while also adding an exciting new dimension to the matchday experience through Rovers Select.

"We look forward to developing our relationships with Low6 and Yinzcam over the coming years, and fans can expect new features and promotions throughout the partnership.”

Low6 CEO (Europe), Wayne Stevenson, added: "The official Rovers app is exciting for all Rovers supporters.

"The new platform is a great addition for the fans, allowing them the opportunity to keep up to date with club stats, performance and the latest news whilst on the move.

"Rovers Select, created by Low6, will give fans the chance to pick the outcomes for every Rovers match, such as most corners, shots on target, first goal scorers and more.

"Fans will be pitting their wits, not against the bookie but rather other fans, with the objective to top the live leaderboard and win cash prizes.

"The technology is evolving all of the time, so fans can expect new features and promotions in the future too.”

Low6 CEO (Global), Jamie Mitchell, added: “Low6 are thrilled to be working with Blackburn Rovers.

"It is clear how passionate the supporters are and how closely the club are connected with them.

"The new app is a user-friendly platform for fans to be better informed with club activities and keep up to speed with the latest events.

"This is another exciting partnership for Low6 as we continue to give more sports fans access to play our fun games and contribute towards a new revenue stream for the club.”

Low6 CMO, Josh Turk, said: “Low6 is seeing exponential growth with clubs and sports franchises globally, due to the fan-friendly nature of ‘Pickem’ games.

"We are ecstatic to be working with Rovers and to be launching the Rovers Select game.

"With Rovers Select there are no odds to worry about; just make your free picks based on your knowledge, and off you go."



The Blackburn Rovers app is available in the Apple App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android.

Find the Rovers Select picks game inside the Blackburn app or play directly by clicking here.

You can follow Rovers Select on Twitter at @RoversSelect.



In addition to the free to enter prize-pool each match, new features will be added, including fixtures with boosted prizes, season-long leaderboards and more. Check www.roversselect.com for more information.



*18+. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. Begambleaware.org