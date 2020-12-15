Skip to site footer
Never too high and never too low

Win, lose or draw, Barry Douglas says Rovers need to remain level-headed

3 Hours ago

Barry Douglas says it's important for Rovers to strike a balance to ensure the feet remain on the ground whatever the result.

At 31, the on loan Leeds United left back is one of the more senior heads in the Rovers dressing room.

He's experienced enough in his career to know just how vital it is to remain level-headed in the good times and the bad.

A two-time promotion-winner during his time at United and Wolves, the Scottish defender knows exactly what it takes to get out of the Championship, and he's keen to help lead Rovers through following a frustrating last couple of results.

“It’s important to not get too downhearted by the recent results," the left back told iFollow Rovers ahead of tomorrow night's clash against Rotherham United at Ewood Park.

“There’s been a bit of a transition this season with the style of play and the manager’s ideas.

“We need to remember that it takes time, but we should believe in the process, keep up the good habits and then everything will click.

“Football’s a results-driven industry, we all know that, so it’s important for us to bounce back by getting the right result against Rotherham.

“We go into every game with belief and that game will be no different.

“The Norwich game came down to fine margins again. They didn’t dominate, but the small details came into it.

“We’re still positive and we still have a confident mood in the camp, so we’ll approach this game as we would any other."

The games will continue to come thick and fast for Rovers, who head to Stoke City on Saturday prior to hosting Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

That time will be a rare opportunity to rest up a little with no midweek fixture in-between.

But the hectic schedule will soon continue approaching the new year, and Douglas knows just how quickly things can change in a short period of time in football.

“I’ve been on both sides of the track where you can win and lose leagues in the space of a week," he recollected.

“But nine points are up for grabs in the space of a week throughout the majority of this season, so it’s important not to get too far ahead of ourselves but also not get too down when results don’t go our way.

“There’s lots of points still to play for and I’m sure we’ll be fine.”


