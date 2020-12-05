We showed a never say die attitude

Tony Mowbray felt his side were well worth their point following his side's heroic display in the 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Jacob Davenport emerged off the bench to come up trumps for 10-man Rovers with only two minutes remaining at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Darragh Lenihan's straight red card 10 minutes before the break looked to have turned the game in the Bees' favour, with Lenihan trudging down the tunnel to allow Ivan Toney to level from the spot after Joe Rothwell's early opener.

It was all hands on deck for Rovers in the second half, but Brentford found a way through thanks to Sergi Canos' scorcher on the hour mark.

Heads may have dropped, but Rovers stuck to task and kept believing that one opportunity would come their way.

It did, and Davenport took it well to bag his first Rovers goal in the most dramatic of circumstances in west London.

“I think we have to be happy to take a point, but we’re disappointed because we felt that had we kept 11 on the pitch then it was an opportunity for all three points," the boss reflected after the game.

“I thought we were pretty dominant for that first half hour, the first 36 minutes or whatever it was.

“We were the team in the ascendancy, the team who I felt were going to score more goals.

“I thought we played really, really well in the first half and managed the game pretty well in the second half.

“Did we deserve a point? I think so because of the work ethic of the team."

Once more Mowbray put the microscope over the referee, with the boss questioning Oliver Langford's decision to give Lenihan an early bath.

The incident came after the skipper tangled with Toney in the box, and Mowbray felt it was a harsh call.

“I seem to sit here and talk about officials almost every week though, and having been in football for 40 years, you feel as if you know football," he added.

“It’s hard sometimes when the guy in the middle doesn’t seem to know what to do. We’re frustrated because I don’t think that was a sending off.

“You could maybe understand if someone is going through and gets dragged back or if it’s a bad tackle, but it just felt that it was two guys trying to get to the ball. It was a poor decision and it had an impact on the game.

“We had to change things and we sit here happy enough to take the point," he said.

“We’ve got to remember that we're playing against a top team here, a side who I think pass the ball extremely well and give you lots of problems."