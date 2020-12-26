Boss: We're hugely disappointed

Tony Mowbray was left frustrated once again after watching Rovers only take a point from the encounter against Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park.

A slaloming run and finish from Joe Rothwell equalised for the hosts after Adam Reach's curler put Tony Pulis' side ahead just before half time.

That was to be the only shot on target for Wednesday, whilst Rovers had their chances to win the game late on.

Adam Armstrong hit the base of the post and had two other good opportunities on a day where the striker could have hit a hat-trick.

It wasn't to be though, and an irritated Mowbray was once again cursing his side's luck after yet another dominant display.

“We’re hugely disappointed because we saw this as a great opportunity for three points against a team who have been struggling," the boss reflected to iFollow Rovers after the Boxing Day battle.

“They stick a lot of men behind the ball, they make it really hard for you, but we gave them a goal.

“We have them the goal, they didn’t have to work for it and it gave them something to hold onto.

“It feels really harsh, it feels really tough, but you’re not given anything in football.

“You have to keep working at it and to find the answers.

“It took a bit of magic from Rothwell to break the lines and score for us," he said.

“You could see the impact (Bradley) Dack had, one touches, round the corner, and if his flick hadn’t hit Armstrong on the chin, he’d have been in one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

“(Ben) Brereton maybe should have scored, we hit the post, but we’re left frustrated."

Trips to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City will now follow for Mowbray's men, and he's hopeful of a better tally in the next couple of away outings.

“We have two away games to come and they’re away games we can win, that’s what we’ve said in the dressing room," Mowbray added.