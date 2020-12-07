McDonald praises team effort

Kayleigh McDonald says there is a determination within the group to keep improving, following Rovers’ 0-0 draw with Durham at Maiden Castle on Sunday.

The Blues made it five league games unbeaten to remain fifth in the FA Women’s Championship table, though McDonald was left wondering what might have been on another day.

“I thought overall it was a strong performance and we made it hard for Durham to break us down. But I think we deserved more from the game,” the defender reflected after full-time.

“We were all in the changing rooms after the game and kind of felt like it was a loss, but that’s just the winning mentality we have now, we want to win every game.

“We were focused and knew what we needed to do. I think it’s just team work and putting things right each week.

“We are so driven this year to show we aren’t a team to just come and take points from. We’ve proven that recently playing two good sides in Durham and Liverpool.”

McDonald was delighted to secure a fifth clean sheet in a row against the league leaders and also discussed her blossoming partnership with experienced centre-back Jade Richards.

“For me, when I come off the pitch with a clean sheet I feel like how a striker does when they score, so yeah, I’m really pleased with that,” the 26-year-old continued.

“It’s a really good partnership, she’s (Jade Richards) come in and just been one of the girls and I enjoy playing beside her.

“I feel we understand each other’s game and we are both as determined when it comes to wanting clean sheets. She’s passionate about Rovers and I love that.”

The second of three consecutive fixtures against the top three sees Gemma Donnelly’s side travel to Sheffield United on Sunday and McDonald says the team will be fully prepared for another testing afternoon at Technique Stadium.

She added: “We are just taking each game as they come now and we aren’t shying away from anyone.

“The buzz around the team is so positive and I feel everyone is just really enjoying their football.

“We know how good Sheffield are and it’s always a battle any time we play them but they’re the type of games I enjoy playing.

“So I’m sure the other girls are eager to smash training this week and be ready for the weekend.”