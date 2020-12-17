Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Match pass: Stoke City v Rovers

Join us on iFollow Rovers for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship encounter against the Potters

4 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during these early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Michael O'Neill's side.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Potters is at 3pm on Saturday 19th December.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Match pass: Preston North End v Rovers

24 November 2020

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for tonight's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Preston North End at Deepdale.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Luton Town v Rovers

21 November 2020

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Cardiff City

3 October 2020

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Cardiff City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Reading

27 October 2020

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this evening's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Reading at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Mowbray: We made it hard for ourselves

Just now

Read full article

Club News

Williams ruled out of Stoke showdown

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Derrick Williams is set for an extended spell on the sidelines and will miss this weekend's trip to Stoke City.

Read full article

Club News

EFL LAUNCHES ‘TEAM TALK’ MENTAL HEALTH CAMPAIGN

4 Hours ago

The EFL and its 72 Clubs have today launched ‘Team Talk’, in an effort to urge supporters to talk and stay connected throughout the Christmas and January period and keep the conversation around mental...

Read full article

Club News

Downing hails squad togetherness

5 Hours ago

"Stodgy" was how Stewart Downing described Rovers' latest outing against Rotherham United.

Read full article

View more