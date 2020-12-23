Skip to site footer
Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

Watch every second of the action against the Owls on Boxing Day

2 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for our Sky Bet Championship encounter against Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during these early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Tony Pulis' side on Boxing Day.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Owls is at 3pm on Boxing Day (Saturday).


