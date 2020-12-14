Skip to site footer
Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Rotherham United

Join us on iFollow Rovers for Wednesday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against the Millers

3 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Wednesday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Rotherham United at Ewood Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during these early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Paul Warne's side.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Millers is at 7.45pm later on tonight.


