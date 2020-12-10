Skip to site footer
Match pass: Rovers v Norwich City

Watch every kick of the action as Rovers take on the Canaries at Ewood Park at the weekend

1 Hour ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Norwich City at Ewood Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 
A live video match pass is only £10 for our home encounter against Daniel Farke's side.
 

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Canaries is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday 12th December.


