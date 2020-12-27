Skip to site footer
Match pass: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

Join us on iFollow Rovers for our final game of 2020

3 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for our final Sky Bet Championship encounter of 2020 against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during these early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Carlos Corberan's side, which takes place on Tuesday 29th December.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Terriers is at 3pm on Tuesday afternoon.


