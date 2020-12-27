Match pass: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during these early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Carlos Corberan's side, which takes place on Tuesday 29th December.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Terriers is at 3pm on Tuesday afternoon.