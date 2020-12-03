Skip to site footer
Match pass: Brentford v Rovers

Rovers will be going in search of a fourth successive Sky Bet Championship victory this weekend

1 Hour ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during these early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Thomas Frank's side.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Bees is at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.


