Life's better with Dack around

Everyone knows just how influential Bradley Dack is for Rovers, and Joe Rothwell says he's relishing a regular run in the team alongside the talisman.

Dack returned from his long-term knee injury to feature for the final 30 minutes against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

It's been a long road back for the playmaker, but his presence back in and around the first team picture has provided a boost, as Rothwell explains.

“Having players like him back is great," the 25-year-old reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“Players like Dacky make it easier for me to play, he’s someone who’s never shying away from the ball.

“I know I’ve always got a pass on and know that I can give it to him to deal with, even if the pass isn’t the best one.

“Hopefully he can keep building up his fitness and can come back firing just as he was.

“He’s given everyone a lift, so hopefully he can continue building that fitness and get himself back in the starting team sooner rather than later."