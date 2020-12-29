Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Life's better with Dack around

Joe Rothwell admits having Bradley Dack back on the pitch makes things easier for the team

6 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Everyone knows just how influential Bradley Dack is for Rovers, and Joe Rothwell says he's relishing a regular run in the team alongside the talisman.

Dack returned from his long-term knee injury to feature for the final 30 minutes against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

It's been a long road back for the playmaker, but his presence back in and around the first team picture has provided a boost, as Rothwell explains.

“Having players like him back is great," the 25-year-old reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“Players like Dacky make it easier for me to play, he’s someone who’s never shying away from the ball.

“I know I’ve always got a pass on and know that I can give it to him to deal with, even if the pass isn’t the best one.

“Hopefully he can keep building up his fitness and can come back firing just as he was.

“He’s given everyone a lift, so hopefully he can continue building that fitness and get himself back in the starting team sooner rather than later."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

As you were

24 September 2020

Tony Mowbray says there are no fresh injury concerns heading into this weekend's clash at Derby County.

Read full article

Club News

The end is near!

14 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

Rothwell confident the hard work will be rewarded

28 December 2020

Joe Rothwell added to his portfolio of sublime goals with another superb finish against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

Read full article

Club News

“He’s an infectious character and a wonderfully talented footballer"

23 December 2020

Tony Mowbray believes Bradley Dack's commitment to Rovers will provide a lift to the whole club.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Team news: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to his starting XI for this evening's contest against Huddersfield Town.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

3 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for our final Sky Bet Championship encounter of 2020 against Huddersfield Town later on this evening.

Read full article

Club News

Rothwell: A big week ahead

4 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

“We have to turn the dominance into results"

7 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray insists his team will have to make sure they make their dominance count with two away trips to come.

Read full article

View more