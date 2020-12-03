Let's work together to be together again

Adam Armstrong's late winner was a memorable moment for Rovers on Wednesday evening, with the diminutive hitman's strike earning all three points for Tony Mowbray's men against Millwall.

We're sure fans tuning into iFollow Rovers or following via our social media channels enjoyed the moment that ensured Rovers made it three successive victories in the Sky Bet Championship.

But it really didn't feel the same without you by our side at Ewood Park.

Whilst clubs in Tier 1 and Tier 2 areas welcomed supporters back from Wednesday, Lancashire remains an area most at risk, and that means games will continue to be player behind closed doors for the forseeable future.

But Mowbray is optimistic that everyone will be together again sooner rather than later.

“Everybody in Lancashire, we have to work hard to get the numbers down regarding the virus to make sure we’re in a position to welcome the supporters back into the stadium again," he told iFollow Rovers.

“I think this team will grow with the supporters, and it’s something that will work both ways.

“I hope the supporters will get excited by our team, the energy and drive we have.

“Let’s see what a couple of weeks brings, but hopefully there will be a point soon where we will have the supporters back in the stadium and cheering the team onto victories.”