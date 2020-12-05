Let's try and keep the run going

Tony Mowbray believes this afternoon's encounter against Brentford will be a great indicator of his side's credentials.

Mowbray's men and Thomas Frank's Bees come into today's clash on the back of three successive wins in the Sky Bet Championship, with Rovers' latest triumph against Millwall arriving 24 hours after Brentford earned victory at Rotherham United.

The club form isn't the only story ahead of today's fascinating battle though, with the division's two top goalscorers also facing off at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Like Adam Armstrong, former team-mate Ivan Toney has also found the net in his last three games, with the Brentford man one goal behind the Rovers forward's 14 league strikes so far this term.

Armstrong has history against Brentford from last season's game in west London as well, with the diminutive striker netting a brace in this fixture in 2019-20 before the hosts hit back in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

“We’ll go down to London looking to keep the run going," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when touching on his side's six-game unbeaten streak.

“We know Brentford are a good team, a team that started the season pretty similar to us.

“They weren’t top of the league early on and came out all guns blazing, but they are a team who will work their way towards the top of the table, shown by being in sixth place at the moment.

“They’re a very talented team who create a lot of chances, score goals and are very well coached.

“It’s a game that’s been a good challenge for us in the last couple of years and this season’s encounter, at a new stadium, will be the same.

“It’s a game that the group are looking forward to, we’ve had a couple of days off our feet and we’ll hopefully go into the game full of energy.

“They’ve always been good tactical games against Brentford."

The Bees suffered play-off heartbreak in the Final at Wembley Stadium against Fulham just a couple of months ago, with Joe Bryan's brace sending their west London rivals back to the Premier League after just a season away.

And there's been no hangover after that disappointment, with Brentford currently sitting in sixth place in the table, two points above Mowbray's men.

“They get their recruitment right, they do things a different way, but they produce footballers from nowhere and have an identity that they want to play with," the Rovers boss added.

“The coach left to go to Aston Villa and Thomas, who worked alongside Dean Smith, took over.

“Nothing changed, the team kept producing good performances and continued to push towards the Premier League.

“It’s a really interesting model for a club that punches above their weight.

“How good are they? The season will ultimately tell, but I think everyone in the division will expect Brentford to be there or there abouts.”