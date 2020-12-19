Leicester matchday programme out now!

The digital matchday programme for Rovers vs Leicester City is now available to download and read for free!

Issue six, produced for Sunday's FA Women's Championship encounter with the Foxes, is the final edition of 2020, before the Christmas break.

To download and view online for FREE, please click here.

Inside there’s an exclusive interview with on loan winger Maria Edwards, who talks about scoring her first goal for the Club, how she has settled into life at Rovers and what she makes of the recent run of form.

Gemma Donnelly's also pens her regular programme notes, while you can catch up on all the latest club news and take a look back at the last four matches in image form.

In addition, we cast an eye over the opposition – Jonathan Morgan’s Leicester City, who current sit top of the Championship table.

You can watch Sunday's fixture live and for free on The FA Player (2pm kick-off) and follow the action via our official Twitter account, @RoversLadies, which will also provide build-up and post-match reaction after the final whistle.