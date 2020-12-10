Ladies pair up for POTM awards

Rovers’ Alex Brooks and Elise Hughes have been nominated for the FA Women’s Championship Player of the Month award.

Both players had a stellar November helping the side to seven points from a possible nine, as wins over London Bees and Coventry United were complimented by a draw with Liverpool.

Those results came after an impressive victory versus London City Lionesses and the form has continued into December, as the Blues took a point from last weekend’s trip to then league leaders Durham.

Brooks kept a clean sheet in each fixture and is currently on a run of five consecutive shutouts in the league. She earned plaudits for two one-on-one saves to keep out Liverpool at Bamber Bridge.

The shot-stopper is yet to concede a single league goal across her two spells with the Club, a run that now stretches to nine games.

Hughes scored four goals in all competitions during the month, including two in the 3-0 victory at home to London Bees.

The Everton loanee’s first half strike was followed up by a well taken penalty to wrap up three points.

She also found the net from the spot to secure another win away at Coventry United, though it was her goal in the Continental Tyres League Cup fixture against Leicester City that is sure to be a Goal of the Season contender.

Rovers’ No.10 found the top corner from outside the area to continue her fine scoring run.

Who would be your Player of the Month? ⭐️



Have your say! 👇 — The FA Women's Championship (@FAWomensChamp) December 8, 2020

You can vote for Hughes or Brooks via the @FAWomensChamp Twitter poll, which closes at 12pm on Thursday.

To decide the overall winner of the award, the vote then goes to a judging panel of four writers from editorial agency Sportsbeat, who rank the nominations in order of their performances.

Each panel member’s vote is allocated towards 20% of the overall decision, while the overall public vote also contributes 20% of the overall decision.

The ranking of each player nominations performance is awarded the following number of points: Rank 1 = 10 points, Rank 2 = 5 points, Rank 3 = 3 points, Rank 4 = 0 points.

In the event of a tie on number of points awarded, the winner is selected based on the highest number of Rank 1 votes.

In the event of a tie for number of total points awarded AND number of Rank 1 votes, the winner will be selected based on the highest number of Rank 2 votes.

In the event votes are still tied, following the outcomes above, the deciding vote will be based on the order of the public vote of the tied players.