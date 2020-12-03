Ladies games selected for live coverage

Rovers’ upcoming FA Women’s Championship fixtures against Sheffield United and Leicester City have both been selected for live broadcast on The FA Player.

The Blues' encounter with Durham at Maiden Castle on Sunday 6 December (12pm kick-off) will also be available to watch live, via Durham's Facebook Live stream.

Gemma Donnelly's took three points from their last trip to the north east in October 2019 and will be aiming to do the same against the league leaders this weekend.

Then on Sunday 13 December, Rovers’ trip to face Sheffield United (2pm kick-off) will be broadcast live from Technique Stadium in Chesterfield.

It will be a first league meeting of the season between the two sides, who are currently third and fifth in the table.

A week later, on Sunday 20 December, the Blues’ home fixture against Leicester City (2pm kick-off) will also be shown live on the platform.

Rovers will be looking to avenge their opening day defeat when they take on the Foxes at Bamber Bridge, for what will be the final fixture before the Christmas break.

Click here to sign up to The FA Player and watch both games for free!