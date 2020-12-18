Keep doing your thing, Arma!

When there are just seconds remaining and you're desperate for a winning goal, there's only one man in the Rovers squad that you want the ball dropping to.

And fortunately for Rovers, that is exactly what happened in the eighth minute of added time against Rotherham United on Wednesday night, with the ball falling the way of Adam Armstrong.

“I think it’s been two or there games that he hasn’t scored in, it felt like a drought for him, which is good, I suppose," the boss joked to iFollow Rovers in his post-match press conference.

And although Mowbray's line was said in a tongue-in-cheek way, his diminutive striker has remarkably never gone more than three games without a goal in 2020.

His record going into this weekend's game at Stoke City shows that it's been a year to remember for the 23-year-old, who has found the back of the net 27 times in his 42 outings in 2020.

And Mowbray's now hoping that the hitman can add a few more to his tally before the year comes to an end.

“Hopefully that goal puts him back on the goalscoring track, hopefully he can get a couple on Saturday and for the next few games after that to get going again," the boss added.

“It was great for him to get the winner for us late on.

“Adam’s so good in training with both feet, he’s electric.

“I’ve told him to just play his game because his natural movement will get him where he wants to get on the ball.

“Play for the team, as he has been doing all season, and the goals will continue," he added.

“I want him to relax and to keep doing what he’s been doing rather than attempting to beat all the men, stick it through someone’s legs and bend it in the top corner, even though we know he can do that.

“The people who score 20 or 30 goals every season, they score the majority of them in the killer zone, the space in-between the posts.

“Adam’s scored a lot from that range this season and I’m sure he’ll score a lot more.”