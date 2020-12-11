Johnson: We’re loving every minute

There is a collective spirit within the current group that is helping everyone to enjoy their football, according to Rovers’ Ali Johnson.

Gemma Donnelly’s outfit showed their credentials once again on Sunday, drawing away to Durham, who topped the table going into the clash.

Johnson, who re-joined the Club in early November after a spell at Sheffield United, believes there is every reason to be optimistic about their current position in the FA Women’s Championship.

“We’ve enjoyed every minute up to now and I think we need to carry on enjoying it because that’s when we’re at our best,” the full-back commented.

“We’re working well as a team, whether it’s the starting 11 or the substitutes on the bench, we’re all as one team and we’re all there for each other.

“It’s been brilliant, the girls have been great and very welcoming from the minute I came in.

“It’s just about pushing on now and seeing what other challenges we’ve got, because every team that we play in this league is different.”

Johnson is adamant Rovers will take nothing for granted despite taking 11 points from a possible 15, moving the Blues up to fifth in the league standings.

The 21-year-old continued: “You come up against something new each week and we’ve just got to take each game as it comes.

“We’re fifth in the table now with that continued run of points so we need to keep our heads down and not get ahead of ourselves.

“That (the form) is down to everyone and what they’ve put in so far. The team’s performances have got us there and training has been great.

“We must continue working hard and hopefully we can get what we need out of the next few games.”

After facing the Wildcats, Sheffield United and Leicester City come next in a relentless few weeks of fixtures before Christmas.

Johnson is confident that they can produce another solid performance against her former club.

“It will be a good challenge for us at the weekend so let’s put a good week in training this week,” she added.

“The pressure is not really on us, it’s on them really and we’re always going to be the underdogs, so it will be nice to see where we stand.

“Anything can happen in this league as we’ve seen, everyone is taking points off each other.

“We just need to get down there and enjoy ourselves and hopefully we’ll get a positive outcome from it.”