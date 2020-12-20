Johno: We shot ourselves in the foot

Bradley Johnson was left ruing Rovers' poor start at Stoke City after the narrow defeat to the Potters on Saturday.

Rovers switched off for a split second to allow Nick Powell to thump home a header from Morgan Fox's cross from the left after only six minutes.

There was plenty of huff and puff from Tony Mowbray's men, who had almost 70% possession at the bet365 Stadium.

Opportunities did come for the visitors, with Barry Douglas slamming a shot against the base of the post before Adam Armstrong saw Joe Bursik in his way early in the second half.

And Johnson cut an irritated figure following more away day disappointment for Rovers.

“It’s a frustrating day for us," the 33-year-old, who filled in at centre back for the day, reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“We knew Stoke would sit in and be tough to break down, but we shot ourselves in the foot by conceding that early goal.

“From our point of view it was a poor goal to concede. It gave them something to hold onto.

“They held on for dear life, we dominated the game but couldn’t get that equaliser.



“They defended well, they sat back and it was hard to break them down. We had all of the ball but we couldn’t find that goal.

“Barry hit the post in the first half and on another day the ball bounces back to one of our players to stick in.

“We created half-chances, not too many clear chances, but it just didn’t happen for us."

It was a much better display from Mowbray's men compared to the midweek victory against Rotherham United at Ewood Park.

And Johnson admits the last couple of outings have showcased the harshness and unpredictability of the Championship.

“I felt we deserved something for the way we played and the dominance we had, but this is a cruel league we’re in," he added.

“We know we didn’t play well in midweek, but we won the game.

“It’s a step backwards for us, we need to dust ourselves off and look to turn these games in our favour.”