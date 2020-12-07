Jacob jumping for joy

Jacob Davenport's overriding emotion was one of relief after bagging his first goal in Rovers colours in the 2-2 draw at Brentford.

It's been an injury-hit last couple of years for the midfielder, who's now fully fit and making an impact in the first team.

Rovers were a man down and 2-1 down by the time Davenport entered the action as a substitute at the Brentford Community Stadium, but the 21-year-old added bite and energy to ensure the Bees didn't have it all their own way.

And with his performance came a crowning moment for Davenport, who lashed past David Raya with just two minuted left to ensure Rovers picked up a deserved point.

“It was an unbelievable moment," Davenport told iFollow Rovers when reflecting on his first goal for the club.

“The emotions I felt when I scored the goal, it was mainly relief. I can’t remember too much about the goal other than the ball coming over my shoulder, taking a touch with my left and then just hitting it with my right foot.

“It felt like all the frustration from the last couple of years came out in that moment.

“It’s a really proud moment, but I have no idea what I’m doing for the celebration!

“It was a tough game for us after going down to 10 men, but we knew that if we could get that one chance then we’d have to take it.

“We felt we were playing well until we had a man sent off. It was always going to be tough against a side like Brentford, so we should be proud to get a point from the game."

Totting-up the time, Rovers played almost an hour of football a man light following Darragh Lenihan's sending off against a Bees side who sat in the play-offs ahead of the encounter. Thomas Frank's hosts were the form team in the division and had potent hitman Ivan Toney, who netted for the fourth successive game after slotting home from the spot to level things up against Rovers. And Davenport believes Rovers have sent a message to the league that they are serious contenders for the top six at the very least.

“It shows the team spirit and the resilience we have in the dressing room," he said adamently

“The squad we have is unbelievable here, we had to keep things compact and I don’t think they created many chances against us.

“We wanted to try and lay down a marker to show that we can compete in the top six. Brentford are going to be up there and therefore it can be seen as a good point."