Tony Mowbray says there will be no surprises from Millwall this evening, but believes the Lions are much more than simply a physical and direct threat.

Gary Rowett's side come into this evening's game on the back of five successive draws in the Sky Bet Championship, the latest of which came in the 0-0 stalemate at Birmingham City at the weekend.

The last quintet of results for the Lions are enough of an indicator to show just how resolute and stubborn the south Londoners are.

But Mowbray is aware that they also have the ability to mix things up as well, especially with the technically gifted duo of Jed Wallace and Ryan Woods in their ranks.

“Millwall is never an easy game, you know what you’re getting when Millwall come to town or you’re at the Den," Mowbray began when profiling the Lions to iFollow Rovers.

“It’s always a physical contest, it’s a game where you have to match their drive, their endeavour, their physicality.

“Having said that, they’re not just a physical team, they have some very, very good players.

“They have several ways that they can hurt you with their technical players, but they have that physicality from set plays as well.

“It’s a game where concentration really is paramount for our team. Hopefully, like any football match, when we create the chances, we have to take them," he added.

“Their defensive record is very good and five draws on the bounce shows their resilience. They make life difficult for their opponents.

“I think we’ve had a run of games that we should have targeted really, and we hope to finish off these run of games, a tight fixture schedule, beyond Wednesday night."