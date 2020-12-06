It could have been more, says Quinlan

Rovers head coach Katie Quinlan believes Rovers could have taken all three points from their trip to Durham on Sunday afternoon.

The encounter against the league leaders ended goalless but Quinlan felt slightly aggrieved not to have taken the chances that came Rovers’ way.

Giving her post-match assessment of proceedings at Maiden Castle, the Blues’ head coach was happy with the majority of the performance but knows the team could have done more in the final third.

“I think as a whole we are quite disappointed to come away with just a point really,” she told rovers.co.uk.

“The girls were very hard to beat again, especially against a really physical side and I think we had our opportunities to score so that’s something we need to work on.

“But it’s an amazing effort from the girls. When we lost possession, they worked tremendously hard behind the ball and frustrated Durham.

“Durham had to change their shape and tweak a few things and I think in the second-half we definitely started to exploit different gaps and create opportunities.

“We had more of a threat than them later on in the game.”

Quinlan addressed several key talking points, including a couple of penalty shouts for the Blues.

She said: “We were disappointed with a number of decisions. The penalty shout (when Ali Johnson went down) was a clear one for us, it was on our side of the pitch.

“And then the one where Saffron (Jordan) is through in a one-v-one, the goalkeeper has taken her out and for us it’s a goalscoring opportunity with the keeper as the last player.

“We were also disappointed with ourselves regardless of the weather and the 3G pitch, in terms of securing possession a bit more.

“We worked so hard to get the ball back and then gave it away needlessly at times, so it’s something that we’ll focus on and take responsibility for.”

Looking ahead, the big games keep on coming for in-form Rovers, who travel to Sheffield United next Sunday.

“We’ve got some really good momentum at the minute and we’ll keep building,” Quinlan added.

“But now we need to be better in possession, make ourselves more clinical and build more in an attacking sense.

“We’ve just played top of the league and given a really good account of ourselves, so we’re already looking forward to the next game.”