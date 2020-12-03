Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Injury update: Ben Brereton

The forward will have a scan today after being forced off in the second half of the narrow win over Millwall

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray says Rovers will be forced to play the waiting game for a full diagnosis on Ben Brereton's knee injury.

The forward was forced off in the second half of the 2-1 win over the Lions on Wednesday night following a cynical challenge from Shaun Hutchinson.

The frontman, who has been a regular feature in the Rovers side this term, has started every league game under Mowbray so far this term.

But the 21-year-old looks likely to miss this weekend's trip to Brentford, with the hitman set for a scan later on today (Thursday).

“Ben’s walked away in a brace," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when revealing Brereton's condition.

“We feel initially that he’s taken a knock to the outside of his knee, it’s what you’d call a lateral ligament.

“He’ll go for a scan tomorrow and we’ll see just how serious it is, whether it’s a knock or whether there’s some damage to the ligaments in there.

“Ben’s been amazing for us this season with the work ethic that he’s shown.

“He didn’t have his best game for us tonight, I said that to him after the game, but he’s been amazing, he's done exceptionally well for the football team this season in particular," he added.

“With the running, the tracking back, it’ll be a shame if he’s picked up an injury that will keep him out for a length of time.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

"His talent and work ethic is clear for everyone to see"

22 October 2020

Tony Mowbray hopes Ben Brereton's opening goal of the season at Watford will be the first of many that the young striker gets this campaign.

Read full article

Club News

Gaffer reserves special praise for his two young gems

25 October 2020

It was another scintillating display on the road from a relentless Rovers side at the weekend, but two players in particular arguably sparkled the brightest.

Read full article

Club News

Boss buoyed by new look Brereton

19 July 2020

Tony Mowbray says he remains confident that the goals will come on a regular basis for striking duo Ben Brereton and Sam Gallagher.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray glee after last gasp glory

16 Hours ago

They say the gritty wins are often the most satisfying and that felt exactly right following Rovers' late victory over Millwall at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Let's work together to be together again

Just now

Adam Armstrong's late winner was a memorable moment for Rovers on Wednesday evening, with the diminutive hitman's strike earning all three points for Tony Mowbray's men against Millwall.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Brentford v Rovers

1 Hour ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Read full article

Club News

EFL AND PREMIER LEAGUE STATEMENT: RESCUE PACKAGE AGREED

2 Hours ago

The EFL and the Premier League have today concluded negotiations on a rescue package and distress fund to address the immediate financial challenges faced by EFL Clubs arising as a result of the...

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers 2-1 Millwall

4 Hours ago

Read full article

View more