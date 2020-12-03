Injury update: Ben Brereton

Tony Mowbray says Rovers will be forced to play the waiting game for a full diagnosis on Ben Brereton's knee injury.

The forward was forced off in the second half of the 2-1 win over the Lions on Wednesday night following a cynical challenge from Shaun Hutchinson.

The frontman, who has been a regular feature in the Rovers side this term, has started every league game under Mowbray so far this term.

But the 21-year-old looks likely to miss this weekend's trip to Brentford, with the hitman set for a scan later on today (Thursday).

“Ben’s walked away in a brace," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when revealing Brereton's condition.

“We feel initially that he’s taken a knock to the outside of his knee, it’s what you’d call a lateral ligament.

“He’ll go for a scan tomorrow and we’ll see just how serious it is, whether it’s a knock or whether there’s some damage to the ligaments in there.

“Ben’s been amazing for us this season with the work ethic that he’s shown.

“He didn’t have his best game for us tonight, I said that to him after the game, but he’s been amazing, he's done exceptionally well for the football team this season in particular," he added.

“With the running, the tracking back, it’ll be a shame if he’s picked up an injury that will keep him out for a length of time.”