Important notice for Season Pass Holders

Due to the EFL’s broadcasting classification of this evening’s game at Huddersfield Town being that of a Bank Holiday fixture and not midweek, eligible Season Pass Holders will not receive automatic access to the match on iFollow Rovers.

Supporters wishing to watch the match as part of their benefit of midweek away games will need to purchase a £10 Match Pass, keep the receipt which will be emailed to them, and the £10 will be deducted off their 2021-22 Season Pass when produced at the time of renewal.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, however, it is the only solution to ensure we uphold the Season Pass holder benefit of viewing midweek away matches.