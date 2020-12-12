Skip to site footer
"I truly believe it's a game we can win"

The boss has been looking ahead to this afternoon's encounter against Norwich City

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says Rovers should go into today's encounter with Norwich City without fear.

With just one defeat in their last 13 games and sitting top of the table, the Canaries will be a stern test for Mowbray's men, who will be looking to return to winning ways after their seven-game unbeaten run came to an end in midweek.

But the boss has seen already this season how good his side can be on any given day, and is backing the team to cause problems for Daniel Farke's outfit this afternoon.

“It’s a game we’re looking forward to and a really good challenge for us against a team at the top of the table," he began when looking ahead to the contest with iFollow Rovers.

“We always want to test ourselves against the better teams, we know it’ll be difficult, we know their strengths.

“Their strengths are sliding [Teemu] Pukki away and they have some very talented wide attackers who come in, play narrow and can shoot from distance.

“I thought Norwich in the Premier League last season were one of the best teams to get relegated from the division.

“They could compete with some of the top teams and beat Manchester City at home last season.

“It’s a tough test, but I truly believe it’s a game we can win," the manager added defiantly

“But it’s also a game where, if we get it wrong, they can cut through you pretty quickly.

“They’re a threat, they’re a good team, they know what they’re doing and are a well coached football team."


