Rovers' battling qualities were there for all to see against Brentford as Tony Mowbray's men battled back from 2-1 down and a man down to earn a superb point on the road against the Bees.

Everything seemed to be going against Mowbray's men once Darragh Lenihan was shown a straight red card for taking down Ivan Toney in the box, with the Brentford frontman levelling things up from the spot.

Many may have thought the heads would have dropped after Sergi Canos put Brentford ahead, but Rovers weren't done there.

Jacob Davenport's first goal in Rovers colours came at the perfect time, beating ex-Rover David Raya to earn a deserved equaliser with only two minutes remaining.

And Mowbray was beaming that his side's patience and hard graft paid off, but the boss does also deserve a pat on the back for a brilliantly managed second half by his team.

“I can’t remember being prouder of the team for the effort they put in, the organisation they showed, the desire in all aspects," a delighted Mowbray reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“We always said that on 80 minutes we’d have to flick the switch to go more attacking, because we might as well have lost 3-1 or 4-1.

“We came out of defensive mode and went back into attacking mode on 80 minutes, ultimately we got the result with the goal, before dropping back into defensive mode.

“We were trying to make it a slow game for them, but we knew we had to get the substitutions ready and tell them the plan as the clock ticked towards 80 minutes.

“For us gambling, leaving one v one, it got us the point," he admitted.

“What we did was slow their mentality down and stopped them playing forward passes.

“How proud am I? I’m very proud of our team today.”