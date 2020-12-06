Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

“I can’t remember being prouder of the team"

Tony Mowbray was thrilled by his side's battling qualities in the 2-2 draw with play-off chasing Brentford

5 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers' battling qualities were there for all to see against Brentford as Tony Mowbray's men battled back from 2-1 down and a man down to earn a superb point on the road against the Bees.

Everything seemed to be going against Mowbray's men once Darragh Lenihan was shown a straight red card for taking down Ivan Toney in the box, with the Brentford frontman levelling things up from the spot.

Many may have thought the heads would have dropped after Sergi Canos put Brentford ahead, but Rovers weren't done there.

Jacob Davenport's first goal in Rovers colours came at the perfect time, beating ex-Rover David Raya to earn a deserved equaliser with only two minutes remaining.

And Mowbray was beaming that his side's patience and hard graft paid off, but the boss does also deserve a pat on the back for a brilliantly managed second half by his team.

“I can’t remember being prouder of the team for the effort they put in, the organisation they showed, the desire in all aspects," a delighted Mowbray reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“We always said that on 80 minutes we’d have to flick the switch to go more attacking, because we might as well have lost 3-1 or 4-1.

“We came out of defensive mode and went back into attacking mode on 80 minutes, ultimately we got the result with the goal, before dropping back into defensive mode.

“We were trying to make it a slow game for them, but we knew we had to get the substitutions ready and tell them the plan as the clock ticked towards 80 minutes.

“For us gambling, leaving one v one, it got us the point," he admitted.

“What we did was slow their mentality down and stopped them playing forward passes.

“How proud am I? I’m very proud of our team today.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Proud as punch

4 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

"It doesn’t seem that it’s a mild injury"

7 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says Rovers will cross their fingers for Scott Wharton, but the boss feels the defender's injury won't be a short-term fix.

Read full article

Club News

We showed a never say die attitude

5 December 2020

Tony Mowbray felt his side were well worth their point following his side's heroic display in the 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Read full article

Club News

We've enjoyed our battles with Brentford

5 December 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Proud as punch

4 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

"It doesn’t seem that it’s a mild injury"

7 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says Rovers will cross their fingers for Scott Wharton, but the boss feels the defender's injury won't be a short-term fix.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Brentford 2-2 Rovers

8 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Brentford 2-2 Rovers

10 Hours ago

Read full article

View more