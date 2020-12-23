Tony Mowbray believes Bradley Dack's commitment to Rovers will provide a lift to the whole club.

The 26-year-old talisman, who suffered a serious knee injury a year ago today, has signed a new contract with the club through to the summer of 2023, with the option of an additional 12 months.

Since joining from Gillingham in June 2017, Dack has gone on to make 114 appearances in Rovers colours, scoring 46 goals.

The playmaker was a crucial figure in taking Rovers back to the second tier and made the step up to Championship football with ease.

The star's now on the cusp of his first team return, and Mowbray is thrilled to have secured the maestro for the long-term.

“It’s good news for everybody at the football club," the boss beamed to iFollow Rovers.

“We’re delighted that he sees this as a platform to get back on track.

“He looks strong in training, he’s bubbly around the building and the journey starts again for him to get up to speed with us once more.

“He’s a driven boy with a growth mindset, he’s someone who wants to come in every day and improve.

“He wants to look, to watch, to listen and to ask questions. He’s a young guy who wants to make an impression and wants to play in the Premier League.

“He wants to make an impact and we’re excited to see where the journey takes him.

“He’s an infectious character and a wonderfully talented footballer.

“I can only say what he’s achieved with us on the journey so far and, apart from the injured year, he’s been a real positive impact on everything we’ve tried to do."

And Mowbray feels that Rovers' new-look system will suit Dack perfectly, with all parties excited to add the playmaker back into what is already a potent attacking force.

“He’s been an important player for us and has that little bit of X-factor about him.

“When I look at the team, we’ve spoken about a 17-year-old and a 36-year-old who have that bit of magic, but you need the players in-between as well.

“Bradley makes the difference, he fits into the category, and I know he’ll make the difference in those tight games.

“He’s really excited by the way the team is playing this season, he sees more control and he thinks he’ll get more touches of the ball," Mowbray added.

“He’s really looking forward to it. He’s someone who wants to play with the ball at his feet and hopefully he’ll help us and continue enjoying his football."