They're both at different stages of their careers, but Stewart Downing admits that Harvey Elliott has oozed class during his loan spell at Rovers so far.

Downing, at 36, is 19 years Harvey Elliott's senior, but he's described the teenager as a 'frightening talent' following a third successive strike at Ewood Park.

The Liverpool loanee has certainly sprinkled magic on the pitch since arriving from the Premier League champions in the summer.

His strike against Rotherham was his fourth goal of the season, and he's already got a healthy number of assists to go with it.

And Downing says he's been hugely impressed by the starlet since he re-joined Rovers.

“Harvey is a frightening talent," the experienced former England international told iFollow Rovers.

“I think the lads have spoken to each other and mentioned that you look back to when you were 17, you’re a bit a headless chicken, aren’t you?

“But Harvey’s game understanding, his quality, his knowledge of when to release the pass, even with his goal, he never panics.

“For the equaliser, as soon as he took his first touch I was turning back because I knew it would be a goal.

“He has the finesse, the quality, but he’s also fitted into the group very well.

“He’s definitely got the quality, but he runs around and works hard as well.

“I think most would look at him and say ‘he’s good, he’s got the technical ability’, but he’s buying into everything, the pressing, the tracking back, he’s a real team player."

And with plenty of experience under his belt, Downing is sure to be a useful man to go to should Elliott need advice and help.

“We have to be careful with him because he’s still very young, but he’s almost the go-to man for us at the moment, he’s playing well and getting goals," the midfielder added.

“The manager’s probably trying to see whether he can rest him at some stage, but you have to play him at the minute.

“He’ll have ups and downs in his career, but he has that quality through a goal or an assist.

“But he’s fitted in so well here, he’s got a good environment around him and the lads all really look after him.

“It’s important for him to just keep enjoying his football.”