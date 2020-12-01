Thomas Kaminski already has five clean sheets from his 11 league outings so far in his Rovers career, and Tony Mowbray has been thrilled with how the stopper has settled into life in East Lancashire.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper arrived from KAA Gent in the summer to become the first ever Belgian to feature in the club's history.

His outstanding early season outings saw the stopper called up to Roberto Martinez's senior national team squads, with Kaminski rubbing shoulders with a host of his country's stars.

Although he's still waiting for his first cap for his country, it won't be far away should the 'keeper continue his form with his club.

He was just moments away from clean sheet number six at the weekend against Barnsley, but produced a number of world class saves to ensure Rovers registered back-to-back victories in the Sky Bet Championship.

“The goalkeeper has been really important for us," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when reflecting on Kaminski's impact on the team.

“He brings a steadiness and a calmness to the team, he’s an experienced goalkeeper who understands his role, understands his job and nothing seems to faze him.

“He’s never fazed about what we ask him to do, the positions we ask him to take up. He just gets on with it and is a joy to work with to be honest.

“He’s calm, assured, and he’s proven that he’s very good at keeping the ball out of the net. His distribution to help the team also means there are only positives for Thomas.

“But, as every player knows, he still has to improve and get better as he goes along," he added.

“I spoke to him over Zoom before we signed him and I could see that maturity in him. He’s a real humble guy who enjoys his football.

“He made the leap of faith, he’s brought his family, he’s settled in really well.

“The lads have taken to him, he’s enjoying his time with us here at the club and long may that continue."