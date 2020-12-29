Tony Mowbray insists his team will have to make sure they make their dominance count with two away trips to come.

The first of those away games comes this evening, with Mowbray and the squad making the short trip to Huddersfield Town in the final match of 2020.

A journey to Birmingham City will come on Saturday afternoon, and Mowbray says his side must learn the lessons from the last two games.

Rovers lost to Stoke City and drew against Sheffield Wednesday, despite having more than 70% possession in each game.

“I’d hope we go to the next two away games, be positive and be dominant," he said to iFollow Rovers ahead of this evening's clash against the Terriers at the John Smith's Stadium.

“Whether we can score, keep clean sheets and win games, I’m someone who expects this team to win every game.

“We think we can go and take on every team in this league, but the reality is that we have to show it.

“As I’ve always said, you need to find a way to win.

“We’re not far away from being a good team in this league, but I know I can’t keep talking after games and saying that every week.

“We have to turn the dominance into results.”