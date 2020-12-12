Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Free deilvery this weekend at the Roverstore

Get your goodies without leaving your house this weekend!

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

From the Roverstore to your door!

That's right, this weekend you can purchase your Christmas shopping for the Rovers fan in your life and get it at home without even needing to leave your armchair!

The free delivery deal is available for this weekend only, running from today (Saturday 12th December) right through until tomorrow (Sunday 13th December)

The offer is available from right now until 23:59 on Sunday.

Supporters whould note that the deal is only applicable for UK standard shipping.

There's no need for a code, the offer is already applied at checkout.

Terms and conditions apply.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Commercial

Roverstore open today!

9 December 2020

Rovers are pleased to announce the opening times for the Roverstore for the foreseeable future.

Read full article

Club News

Last day to get your Black Friday deals!

29 November 2020

Just hours remain to bag yourself some Black Friday bargains right in time for Christmas at the Roverstore!

Read full article

Club News

Last chance for FREE home shirt printing!

20 November 2020

Only a few hours remain for supporters to net a special deal in the Roverstore, with FREE printing available on HOME shirt purchases!

Read full article

Club News

Rovers calendars now on sale!

16 November 2020

Keep track of everything throughout this coming year by purchasing your official Rovers calendar from the Roverstore.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Norwich City

3 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Norwich City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Doncaster date confirmed

17 Hours ago

The date for Rovers' FA Cup third round tie at home to Doncaster Rovers has now been confirmed.

Read full article

Club News

🧠 Brains of Brockhall: Round one - Pears 🆚 Downing

18 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

No time to dwell

19 Hours ago

Bradley Johnson insists Rovers have to move on from midweek disappointment and return to winning ways this weekend against table-topping Norwich City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

View more