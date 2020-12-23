Skip to site footer
FREE 'Dack 23' printing in the Roverstore!

Celebrate Bradley Dack's new deal with a FREE offer in the Roverstore!

4 Hours ago

To celebrate Bradley Dack extending his stay at Ewood Park until 2023, Rovers fans have until this evening to take advantage of FREE printing of the talisman's name and number on home and away shirts!

Supporters have until 20:23 tonight (Wednesday 23rd December) to secure the FREE offer.

Please note this deal is only available on shirt purchases made today.

There are no codes needed to enter online, but supporters who head down to the Roverstore will need to quote 'Dacky'.

To purchase, head to the Roverstore online by clicking here.

Supporters are reminded that the Roverstore is open until 7pm tonight, with click and collect still available between 9am and 3pm tomorrow (Thursday 24th December).


